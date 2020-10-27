Sri Lankan maestro Kumar Sangakkara turned 43 on Tuesday. During his era, Sangakkara was always a cut above the rest, especially among the left-handed batsmen. His glorious cover drives and feet movement against spin still make waves in world cricket. Besides, Sangakkara is also known as one of the most complete wicket-keepers across formats. We take a look at his records in international cricket.

Career A look at his illustrious career

In an international career spanning over 15 years, Sangakkara became a vital cog for Sri Lanka across formats. He also operated as an opener on quite a few occasions. Notably, Sangakkara is an owner of over 10,000 runs in both ODI and Test cricket, having slammed a total of 63 tons. He has also racked up 1,382 runs in T20Is at 31.40.

Test cricket Records broken by Sangakkara in Test cricket

Sangakkara is the sixth-highest run-scorer and highest from Sri Lanka in Test cricket. He has aggregated 12,400 runs from 134 Tests at an astronomical average of 57.40. He has fourth-most hundreds (38) in the format. Sangakkara has also slammed 11 double-tons, second-most in Tests after Don Bradman (12). He still owns most number of Test runs (11,679), batting at number three.

Do you know? Highest partnership for any wicket in Test cricket

In 2006, Sangakkara stitched a 624-run stand with Mahela Jayawardene (for third wicket) against South Africa. Fourteen years later, this is still the highest-ever partnership for any wicket in Test cricket. Sangakkara smashed a 457-ball 287, while Jayawardene hammered a triple ton (374).

ODIs Second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket

Till date, Sangakkara is the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. He has amassed 14,234 runs from 404 matches at 41.98. Notably, he is the only Sri Lankan to have touched the 14,000-run mark in ODIs. As a designated wicket-keeper, he has aggregated most runs in ODIs (13,341). Sangakkara was the first-ever cricketer to have smashed four consecutive ODI tons (2015).

Wicket-keeping How he fared as a wicket-keeper

Sangakkara has most number of dismissals in the ODI format. He has registered 482 dismissals, which includes 383 catches and 99 stumpings. He also has most dismissals in the 50-over World Cup, having recorded 54 (Catches: 41, Stumpings: 13). On the overall tally, the legendary Sangakkara (678) stands fourth after veterans Mark Boucher (998), Adam Gilchrist (905) and MS Dhoni (829).

