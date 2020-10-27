The clubs in the Serie A have made it a habit of scoring goals aplenty in every gameweek. After 39 goals were notched in gameweek four, the tally was bettered this time. Gameweek five saw 41 goals from 10 matches as the league took an interesting shape as far the table is concerned. Here we present the key records scripted in gameweek five.

Milan AC Milan continue unbeaten start, Zlatan shines

Serie A 2020-21 leaders AC Milan are yet to lose a game after drawing 3-3 against Roma. As per Opta, Milan have scored two-plus goals for 11 consecutive games in all competitions, equaling their own such record scripted in the year 1959. Veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his fastest goal (1:48) against Roma for Milan. He is the leading scorer this season (six).

Inter Romelu Lukaku continues his rich scoring form

Romelu Lukaku was once again on the scoresheet as Inter won away at Genoa (2-0). The Belgian forward took his tally to five league goals this season. The former Manchester United striker has scored 15 goals in his last 13 games for Inter and Belgium, including 10 in nine this season. Since his debut last season, Lukaku has amassed 22 league goals (excluding penalties).

Juve vs Verona Verona script these records against Juventus

Juventus were held by Verona at home (1-1) - their third draw. As per Opta, Verona are unbeaten in two consecutive Serie A games against the defending champion for their first time since 2000. Meanwhile, Andrea Favilli is the first player to sub on, score and be substituted in less than 10 minutes in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95).

Records Other notable records scripted in gameweek five

Stefano Okaka registered his ninth headed goal for Udinese in the league since joining in January 2019 - only Robert Lewandowski (11) and Chris Wood (10) have had more in the top-five European leagues over the same period. Spezia became the first team to have picked up four points in their first three away Serie A matches ever since Chievo in 2001-02 (six).

Do you know? Immobile scripts a unique tally for Lazio

Since making his debut for Lazio in 2016-17, forward Ciro Immobile has scored 105 goals in Serie A. This is 32 more than any other player in the competition. Immobile netted his second goal of the campaign. He now has 115 career Serie A goals.

Twitter Post Serie A, gameweek five results