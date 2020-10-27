Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore face each other in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Both teams are on the verge of making it to the playoffs. However, they also faced convincing defeats in their previous respective encounters on Sunday. One expects a strong performance as two points are there for the taking. Here's the match preview.

MI vs RCB What happened in the previous meeting this season?

In the previous encounter between the two teams this season, RCB pulled off a stunning victory as the match went to the Super Over. Pacer Navdeep Saini helped RCB win a thrilling Super Over tie after Ishan Kishan helped MI tie-up the scores. Earlier, RCB posted 201/3 in 20 overs, before Kishan (99) and Kieron Pollard helped MI level the scores.

Preview RCB, MI aim to secure play-off berths

MI skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss his third game in a row as both teams are aiming to secure their spot in the IPL play-offs. Rohit missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury. However, he returned to the nets on Monday. Kishan has batted well upfront in his absence. For RCB, the focus will be on skipper Virat Kohli.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

MI - Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah. RCB - Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Stats Presenting the key stats and head-to-head record

MI's stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard (2,969) is 31 shy of registering 3,000 career IPL runs. Kishan (993) needs seven runs to complete the 1,000-run mark in the competition. Hardik Pandya (1,292) is 31 shy of surpassing David Hussey in terms of runs (1,322). Jasprit Bumrah (99) is one short of 100 career IPL scalps. Head-to-head record: Matches 28, MI 18, RCB 10.

Info Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and venue