Last updated on Oct 27, 2020, 03:16 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore face each other in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.
Both teams are on the verge of making it to the playoffs. However, they also faced convincing defeats in their previous respective encounters on Sunday. One expects a strong performance as two points are there for the taking. Here's the match preview.
In the previous encounter between the two teams this season, RCB pulled off a stunning victory as the match went to the Super Over.
Pacer Navdeep Saini helped RCB win a thrilling Super Over tie after Ishan Kishan helped MI tie-up the scores.
Earlier, RCB posted 201/3 in 20 overs, before Kishan (99) and Kieron Pollard helped MI level the scores.
MI skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss his third game in a row as both teams are aiming to secure their spot in the IPL play-offs.
Rohit missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury. However, he returned to the nets on Monday.
Kishan has batted well upfront in his absence.
For RCB, the focus will be on skipper Virat Kohli.
MI - Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
RCB - Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.
MI's stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard (2,969) is 31 shy of registering 3,000 career IPL runs.
Kishan (993) needs seven runs to complete the 1,000-run mark in the competition.
Hardik Pandya (1,292) is 31 shy of surpassing David Hussey in terms of runs (1,322).
Jasprit Bumrah (99) is one short of 100 career IPL scalps.
Head-to-head record: Matches 28, MI 18, RCB 10.
Dream11 team prediction: Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vc), AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Chris Morris. Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar.
The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.
One can watch it live on the Star Sports Network, besides streaming the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).
Venue: Abu Dhabi.
