Mumbai Indians will be aiming to secure a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs. MI face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. In this crucial encounter, the focus will be on MI's Hardik Pandya. The aggressive player was at his destructive best against the Royals on Sunday. Here we decode his performance against MI in the IPL.

Battle Pandya's performance against RCB's leading spinners Chahal and Sundar

The RCB spinners have done an excellent job this season and they will be wanting to bowl against Pandya. As of now, Pandya has managed to score 23 runs off 21 balls by Yuzvendra Chahal, while the latter has dismissed him once. Meanwhile, he has racked up 16 runs off 11 balls by Washington Sundar, while the right-arm spinner has never dismissed him.

Information Pandya has an excellent strike rate against RCB

Till date, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pandya has racked up 200 runs from 10 games at a staggering strike rate of 172.41. The tally also includes 14 sixes and 13 fours.

IPL Pandya's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 77 matches, Pandya has amassed a total of 1,292 career IPL runs at an average of 30.05. He has scored four fifties with a best of 91. Pandya is a clean striker of the ball and boasts of a huge strike rate (158.92). He has slammed 86 fours and 86 sixes. In IPL 2020, he has scored 224 runs at 37.33.

Information How have the two sides fared so far?