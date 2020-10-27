Last updated on Oct 27, 2020, 04:13 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Mumbai Indians will be aiming to secure a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs.
MI face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
In this crucial encounter, the focus will be on MI's Hardik Pandya.
The aggressive player was at his destructive best against the Royals on Sunday.
Here we decode his performance against MI in the IPL.
The RCB spinners have done an excellent job this season and they will be wanting to bowl against Pandya.
As of now, Pandya has managed to score 23 runs off 21 balls by Yuzvendra Chahal, while the latter has dismissed him once.
Meanwhile, he has racked up 16 runs off 11 balls by Washington Sundar, while the right-arm spinner has never dismissed him.
Till date, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pandya has racked up 200 runs from 10 games at a staggering strike rate of 172.41. The tally also includes 14 sixes and 13 fours.
In 77 matches, Pandya has amassed a total of 1,292 career IPL runs at an average of 30.05.
He has scored four fifties with a best of 91.
Pandya is a clean striker of the ball and boasts of a huge strike rate (158.92).
He has slammed 86 fours and 86 sixes.
In IPL 2020, he has scored 224 runs at 37.33.
RCB are third at the moment with seven wins and four losses from 11 games. They have a NRR of +0.092. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have collected the same points and number of wins as RCB. However, they have a better NRR (+1.252).
