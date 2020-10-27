Universe Boss Chris Gayle has no plans to announce his retirement from the game in near future. Speaking to his Kings XI Punjab team-mate Mandeep Singh following a one-sided victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, Gayle said, "no retirement coming anytime soon." Notably, the duo powered KXIP to an eight-wicket victory over KKR to boost their chances of qualification. Here is more.

Match KXIP vs KKR: How did the match pan out?

Kolkata Knight Riders put up 149, riding on knocks of Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan. The rest of batsmen failed to step up as the KXIP bowlers tormented the batting line-up. Chasing 150, the likes of Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh powered them to a comfortable victory. Both the batsmen completed their fifties, finishing the run-chase in the 19th over.

Information Gayle and Mandeep shine against the Knights

Mandeep, whose father passed away a few days ago, went on to slam his seventh IPL fifty. This was also his first after the 2017 season. Joining him was Universe Boss Chris Gayle, who raced to his 30th half-century in the tournament (51).

Mandeep Father would be really happy with my knock: Mandeep

Speaking on his match-winning knock, Mandeep said his father always told him to return unbeaten. "My father always used to tell me that you should remain not-out in every game. Before the game, I spoke to Rahul, telling him let me play my game. I think my father would be really happy today that I finished the game and remained not out," Mandeep said.

Gayle Gayle has been in sublime touch this season

Gayle has been in terrific form ever since he made a comeback in the thirteenth IPL edition. In five games, he has racked up 177 runs at a strike-rate of 138.28, including two fifties. He has already smashed 15 sixes this season. Also, his form has turned the fortunes of Kings XI Punjab as they haven't lost a single game since his return.

T20 cricket Leading run-scorer in T20 cricket