Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 48 of the IPL 2020. With doubts over MI skipper Rohit Sharma's participation, the onus will once again be on Quinton de Kock. He will certainly be tested by the RCB spinners in the game. Considering the same, let us analyze his performance against Yuzvendra Chahal.

Quinton vs Chahal A look at the battle between the two

In the IPL, de Kock has aggregated 1,830 runs from 137 matches at 32.10. On the other hand, Chahal owns 116 wickets in 95 matches, including a best match haul of 4/25. So far, de Kock has managed to score 33 runs off 28 balls by Chahal, while Chahal has dismissed him four times. This describes how Chahal has outfoxed the former.

Data Quinton vs RCB, Chahal vs MI

Quinton has shown terrific form against RCB in the IPL. In seven games, he has racked up 320 runs at a strike-rate of 153.11. The tally also includes 10 sixes and 38 fours. Besides, Chahal has 17 wickets from 12 matches against MI (Best: 4/38).

Strike-rate A strike-rate of 162.22 in the middle overs (IPL 2020)

In the ongoing season, de Kock is presently the leading run-scorer for Mumbai Indians (374 runs at 41.56). His invaluable knocks at the top has given a boost to the MI batting line-up. However, he has operated even well in the middle phase. In 2020, Quinton has scored 146 runs at a strike-rate of 162.22 in the middle overs (7-15).

Information Chahal has taken 10 wickets in middle overs this season

Similarly, Chahal has accounted for 10 wickets from as many matches at a phenomenal average of 15.6 in the middle overs. Hence, he is likely to disrupt the rhythm of de Kock during that phase. Chahal presently has 16 wickets to his name, this season.

MI vs RCB What to expect?