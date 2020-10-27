Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Delhi Capitals in match number 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season in Dubai on Tuesday. Wriddhiman Saha's blistering 87-run knock propelled SRH to a score of 219/2 in 20 overs. The Orange Army then bowled well to restrict DC (131/10) and hand them their third straight defeat in IPL 2020. Here we present the records broken.

SRH vs DC DC fall short for the third time in succession

SRH got off to a strong start as openers David Warner (66) and Wriddhiman put up 107 runs for the first wicket. After Warner's dismissal, Saha carried on and added another 63 runs with Manish Pandey (44*). Their contributions helped SRH post 219. In reply, Shikhar Dhawan (0) was dismissed in the first over. Post that, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

SRH SRH openers script a special record

SRH openers scored 50-plus runs at a strike rate of 190+. This is just the third occasion where this has happened. Prior to this, Chris Gayle/Virat Kohli (vs KXIP, 2016) and Sunil Narine/Chris Lynn (vs RCB 2017) achieved this mark. Notably, Warner and Saha are in the top four in terms of highest strike rate (minimum 400 balls faced) in the first six overs.

Warner Warner amasses 47th career IPL fifty

David Warner slammed his 47th career IPL fifty and a fourth one versus DC. He surpassed the 400-run mark against Delhi (440) at 44.00. The southpaw, who slammed eight fours in the match, has raced to a tally of 497. Warner is now the third-highest run-scorer in IPL 2020 (436). He registered his highest score this season, besides notching a third fifty.

Records Saha surpasses Miller's tally, scripts partnership record with Warner

Saha registered his seventh career IPL fifty. The wicket-keeper batsman has raced to 1,882 runs in the IPL. Notably, he went past the tally of David Miller (1,850) in terms of IPL runs. Meanwhile, Saha and Warner registered the third-highest partnership for the first wicket against DC in the IPL. This was the fourth century-plus stand for SRH against Delhi in the competition.

IPL 2020 Rashid has the most number of wickets by a spinner

Rashid Khan (3/7) now has 72 career IPL scalps. He surpassed the likes of Rajat Bhatia and Mitchell McClenaghan (71 scalps each). The Afghanistan bowler has the most number of wickets by a spinner in IPL 2020 (17). He is also the joint-third highest wicket-taker this season. Rashid registered his best bowling figures against DC. He now has 12 wickets against them.

Do you know? Unwanted record for Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada gave away 54 runs from his four overs against SRH. He failed to take a single wicket. Rabada, who is the leading wicket-taker this season, saw his streak of 25 successive IPL matches with at least one wicket come to an end.

Bowling Most economical spell in IPL history (four overs)