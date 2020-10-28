Mumbai Indians will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in game number 48 of IPL 2020. With doubts over Rohit Sharma's spot, all-rounder Kieron Pollard could once again lead MI in the upcoming encounter. The latter boasts a terrific batting record against RCB, however, spinners often find a way to outfox him. Let us analyze Pollard's performance against leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pollard vs Chahal A look at the interesting battle

In the IPL, Pollard has amassed 2,969 runs from 159 matches at 32.10. On the other hand, Chahal owns 116 wickets in 95 matches, including a best match haul of 4/25. So far, Pollard has managed to score 69 runs off 43 balls by Chahal, while Chahal has dismissed him four times. Chahal seems to have gained the edge over Pollard.

Data Pollard vs RCB, Chahal vs MI

Pollard has a decent record against RCB in the IPL. In 20 games, he has racked up 533 runs at a strike-rate of 166.56. The tally also includes 32 sixes and 39 fours. Besides, Chahal has 17 wickets from 12 matches against MI (Best: 4/38).

IPL 2020 Pollard averages 185 in death overs this season

In the ongoing season, Pollard has been in sublime touch with the bat. He averages an astronomical 107.00, having scored 214 runs from 11 matches, so far. Majority of his runs have been registered in the death overs, wherein his average further surges to 185.00. Meanwhile, Chahal has owned the middle phase (7-15), taking 11 wickets at an average of 15.18.

Do you know? A strike-rate of 205.93 in death overs against RCB

Pollard carries a strike-rate of 205.93 in the death overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Over the years, he has aggregated 278 runs from 22 matches against them in these overs. Overall, Pollard maintains a healthy strike-rate of 173.57 at the death.

MI vs RCB What to expect?