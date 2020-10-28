Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned as FC Barcelona President after intense pressure kept building on him. Fans wanted him out and the fallout with Lionel Messi became even more catastrophic. Bartomeu stood down on Tuesday, along with the entire board of directors. However, Bartomeu revealed he accepted proposals for the club to join the European Super League. Here are further details.

Bartomeu Resentment had grown against Bartomeu's leadership

According to the BBC, Bartomeu was due to step down in March, having served the maximum two terms as President, but was facing a vote of no confidence. More than 20,000 club members signed a motion to have him removed. Further, resentment had grown against his leadership over the past year due to poor financial situation, shoddy transfers, and lack of on-field success.

Quote It's a composed and relaxed decision, says Bartomeu

Bartomeu said his decision was a composed and relaxed one. "I want to communicate my resignation along with the rest of the board," said Bartomeu in an official announcement. "It's a composed and relaxed decision agreed with all my fellow directors."

Mistakes Things went downhill under Bartomeu

The club won four leagues, four cups, and the treble in 2014-15 while he was President, but since then, there were several issues on and off the field that crept up. Barcelona spent around €400 mn on the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele, with no success. The constant change of managers too didn't help.

Saga Bartomeu stopped Messi from leaving Barcelona

Earlier, Messi had submitted a transfer request and stated he wanted to leave after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants. However, Bartomeu stopped Messi from leaving the club by saying that a £624m release clause would have to be met. In an interview with Goal, Messi said Bartomeu didn't keep his word. He also said paying £624m release will be impossible for anyone.

2019-20 Barca endured a difficult 2019-20 campaign