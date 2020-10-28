Matchday two of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season started with Group A to D being in action on Tuesday night. English sides Liverpool and Manchester City earned their second successive wins to keep the top position in their respective groups. Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich emerged victorious as well. Here are the records broken.

Man City City score 600 goals across competitions under Pep Guardiola

Man City earned an impressive 3-0 away victory against French side Marseille. Ferran Torres, Ikay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling were on the scoresheet. City have won their opening two matches in the UCL group stage for a third time in the past four seasons. City's opening goal was their 600th under manager Pep Guardiola in all competitions. Gundogan has scored in successive UCL games.

Liverpool Alexander-Arnold, Salah impress for Liverpool

Liverpool earned a labored 2-0 win against FC Midtjylland but lost Fabinho to injury. Diogo Jota scored the opener as substitute Mohamed Salah added another in injury-time. Since his debut for Liverpool in 2016, Trent Alexander-Arnold has registered 35 assists in all competitions (highest). Salah has been involved in 10 goals in 10 UCL group stage games at Anfield (9 goals, 1 assist).

Do you know? Ferran Torres scripts this Champions League record

City's Ferran Torres is now the youngest Spanish player to score in three consecutive appearances in the Champions League, aged 20 years and 241 days.

Group A Bayern extend winning run, Felix shines for Atletico

Champions League winners Bayern extended their winning run to 13 games in the competition after overcoming Lokomotiv Moscow. Bayern have won 34 of their 36 games in all competitions in 2020. Manager Hansi Flick has won all 10 of his UCL games. Atletico's Joao Felix, who scored a brace against Salzburg, has been directly involved in five goals in his last seven UCL games.

Benzema Karim Benzema smashes these Champions League records