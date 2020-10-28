Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 49 of the IPL 2020 season. For the first time in 13 seasons, the Yellow Army won't be a part of last-four as they have been already been eliminated. On the other hand, KKR, who recently lost to Kings XI Punjab, are still alive in the playoffs race. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the match on October 29 (7:30 PM IST). The recent results have shown that the wicket here is conducive enough for batting. However, it slows down, giving assistance to spinners in the second half. One can watch the match live on the Star India network, while live streaming is also available on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

CSK CSK unlikely to change the combination

Everything went in CSK's favor in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The youngsters finally added the required "spark" with Ruturaj Gaikwad firing an unbeaten 65. Even skipper MS Dhoni looked in sublime form and added his finishing touch. In the upcoming game, they will likely play the same XI. Probable XI: Gaikwad, Faf, Rayudu, Jagadeesan, Dhoni (C/WK), Curran, Jadeja, Santner, Chahar, Tahir, Monu.

KKR KKR need to use Lockie Ferguson as a strike bowler

Despite making plethora of changes in their combination, the KKR still seem to be missing the trick. They need to use their match-winner Lockie Ferguson as a front-line fast bowler, instead of youngster Prasidh Krishna, who bowled in the powerplay against KXIP. Besides, Andre Russell's participation remains a mystery. Probable XI: Gill, Rana, Tripathi, Karthik (WK), Morgan (C), Narine, Cummins, Ferguson, Nagarkoti, Krishna, Chakravarthy.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

CSK have the edge over KKR in the IPL. In 22 matches, CSK have won 13 with a win percentage of 61.90. On the other hand, KKR have won eight of them. Notably, KKR defeated CSK by 10 runs in the first game, this season.

Stats CSK vs KKR: Stats that matter

MS Dhoni requires 18 runs to complete 500 against Kolkata Knight Riders. He could also surpass Shane Watson (489), who is the second-highest run-scorer for CSK against KKR. By scoring 11 more runs, Dhoni's counterpart Dinesh Karthik (491) might also reach a similar milestone (against CSK). Karthik, who is faring poorly this season, is presently the leading run-scorer for KKR against CSK.

Data Dream11: Gill, Curran to lead the side