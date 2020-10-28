There has been a lot of focus on Rohit Sharma after the senior cricketer was left out of the Indian cricket team squad for their tour of Australia. Rohit wasn't named in each of the three squads to face the Aussies Down Under. However, Rohit could still be a part of the tour as the board is monitoring his situation. Here's more.

Rest Rohit will require rest to be fully fit

According to a report in The Indian Express, Team India physio Nitin Patel had informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that Rohit would require two-three weeks of rest to be fully fit and take part in India's tour of Australia before the selection committee picked the squads for the tour. Patel also sent a detailed medical report on Rohit.

BCCI Selectors didn't pick Rohit because of his injury

A BCCI official told The Indian Express that Nitin had informed the board and selection committee about the fitness of players. The official added that the selectors were informed about Rohit's unavailability due to injury. Moreover, he even submitted two expert doctors' advice who both said Rohit needs rest for two to three weeks.

Progress Medical team to monitor Rohit's progression

Notably, when the BCCI announced the Indian squad, a footnote stated that the medical team will monitor the progress made by Rohit and pacer Ishant Sharma, who too was not named in the Test squad. Moreover, the selection committee was under the impression that Rohit will miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season in order to get fully fit.

IPL What confusion was created in between all of this?

Mumbai Indians posted a video of Rohit batting in the nets hours after the team was announced. This was ahead of their game against RCB causing confusion over the nature and seriousness of his injury. Sunil Gavaskar criticized the BCCI for lack of transparency. "If he is in the nets, then honestly I don't know what kind of injury it is," he said.

Recovery BCCI hopeful about Rohit's recovery

The BCCI is hopeful that Rohit will continue to recover and can join the rest of the team and travel to Australia at the end of the IPL. With a bio-secure bubble and air-bubbles planned for the chartered flight from Dubai to Australia, they are hopeful Rohit can travel. It will also help Rohit to quarantine and stay in the bubble with the squad.

Quote 'We are hopeful that he can travel with the team'

"The injury as of now is manageable. We are hopeful that he can travel with the team. He can continue to be in the bio- bubble with the team, in air-travel and in the Australian hotel. That's the plan, still," the source said.