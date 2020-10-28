Dinesh Karthik is undergoing a lean patch in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. Besides smashing an unbeaten 58 against Kings XI Punjab, Karthik hasn't made much impact. Earlier, he handed over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan in order to focus on his batting. Moreover, he has struggled particularly against wrist-spin, this season. Considering the same, let us analyze his performance against leg-spinners.

Record His record against leg-spinners

In the IPL, Dinesh Karthik has racked up 3,802 runs from 194 matches at an average of 26.04. He also has 19 fifties in the tournament and carries an impressive strike rate of 129.40. Across editions, Karthik has scored 463 runs against leg-spinners, having fallen to them as many as 18 times. The tally includes 9 sixes and 44 fours.

IPL 2020 Leg-spinners have dismissed Karthik five times

In 2020, Karthik has failed to put up consistent performances. Moreover, his struggle against wrist-spinners is being clearly highlighted. As of now, he has scored 14 runs against leg-spinners and has been dismissed 5 times. He has only managed to smash a single boundary (four) off them. The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal (twice), Rahul Chahar (twice) and Rashid Khan has dismissed him, thus far.

Information A miserable run in IPL 2020

CSK vs KKR Will Imran Tahir outclass Karthik?