Last updated on Oct 28, 2020, 05:23 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Dinesh Karthik is undergoing a lean patch in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League.
Besides smashing an unbeaten 58 against Kings XI Punjab, Karthik hasn't made much impact.
Earlier, he handed over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan in order to focus on his batting.
Moreover, he has struggled particularly against wrist-spin, this season.
Considering the same, let us analyze his performance against leg-spinners.
In the IPL, Dinesh Karthik has racked up 3,802 runs from 194 matches at an average of 26.04.
He also has 19 fifties in the tournament and carries an impressive strike rate of 129.40.
Across editions, Karthik has scored 463 runs against leg-spinners, having fallen to them as many as 18 times.
The tally includes 9 sixes and 44 fours.
In 2020, Karthik has failed to put up consistent performances.
Moreover, his struggle against wrist-spinners is being clearly highlighted.
As of now, he has scored 14 runs against leg-spinners and has been dismissed 5 times.
He has only managed to smash a single boundary (four) off them.
The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal (twice), Rahul Chahar (twice) and Rashid Khan has dismissed him, thus far.
In the IPL 2020, Karthik has only aggregated 148 runs at an average of 13.45. Notably, he has reached the double figures only once in last six games. His scores in these matches read as - 0, 3, 4, 29*, 4, and 1.
Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in their next encounter.
While CSK have already been eliminated, the KKR will vie for the playoffs spot.
However, KKR will have to be wary of CSK's trump card Imran Tahir.
Notably, Tahir has dismissed Karthik three times in the IPL, conceding 31 runs off 27 balls against him.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.