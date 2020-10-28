Kolkata Knight Riders youngster Shubman Gill will be aiming to be amongst the runs when his side takes on Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Thursday. Notably, Shubman has been KKR's highest scorer this season as they are still in contention for the playoffs. Gill will need to improve his tally against CSK. Here we decode his performance.

Battle Gill's performance against CSK's leading bowlers Chahar and Tahir

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar has been excellent in the powerplay overs. His main task will be to stop Shubman from getting away. As of now, the KKR youngster has managed to score nine runs off nine balls by Chahar, while the latter has never dismissed him. Shubman has amassed six runs off seven balls by Imran Tahir, while the leg-spinner has dismissed him once.

Information How has Gill fared against Chennai Super Kings?

Till date, against Chennai Super Kings, the talented Indian cricketer has racked up 92 runs from four games at a strike rate of 115. The tally also includes two sixes and seven fours.

IPL Gill's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

Gill made his IPL debut in 2018 and has since then cemented a place in the KKR line-up. In 39 matches, he has scored 877 runs at an average of 33.73. Notably, Gill has struck seven fifties at a strike rate of 123.70. In IPL 2020, the opener has scored 378 runs so far at 34.36. He has slammed three half-centuries.

KKR Gill needs to help KKR down CSK