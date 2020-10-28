Mumbai Indians consolidated their top position in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. MI overcame Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 48 on Wednesday. With this win, MI have raced to 16 points this season from 12 games. RCB managed 164/6 after MI came back strongly. In reply, the Kieron Pollard-led side got past RCB's total.

MI vs RCB How did the match pan out?

RCB got off to a terrific start as openers Devdutt Padikkal (74) and Josh Philippe (33) added 71 for the first wicket. After Virat Kohli's dismissal, RCB were aiming to go big. However, from 131/2, they were reduced to 138/6. In the end, RCB mustered 164/6. For MI, Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 79 as they earned an impressive five-wicket victory.

Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah gets past 100 IPL scalps

Bumrah was excellent for MI after claiming figures of 3/14, including a maiden over. Bumrah has now raced to 102 career IPL scalps. He became just the 16th bowler to achieve this mark. The right-arm pacer also equaled Zaheer Khan's tally (102 wickets). JB is also the joint-second highest wicket-taker this season alongside Mohammed Shami (20). It's also his joint-best tally in the IPL.

Do you know? Unique record scripted by Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013. His first wicket in the competition was that of Virat Kohli. Notably, Bumrah's 100th wicket in the IPL was also of Kohli's.

MI duo Boult and Chahar script these feats

Trent Boult has claimed 17 wickets this season at 23.35. He equaled the feat of RR pacer Jofra Archer. The left-arm Kiwi pacer now has 55 wickets to his name. He got past Kagiso Rabada (54). Rahul Chahar (1/43) raced to 14 wickets in IPL 2020. This is his highest return. He had claimed 13 scalps for MI last season.

Padikkal Padikkal smashes a host of records

Devdutt Padikkal became just the sixth batsman and second from RCB to have surpassed the 400-run mark in IPL 2020 (417). The southpaw slammed his fourth fifty in the IPL. He also recorded his highest score. Padikkal boasts of the second-highest runs in powerplay overs this season (232) at a strike rate of 133.33. KXIP skipper KL Rahul has scored the most runs (257).

Stat attack Notable records scripted by JB and Padikkal

It was a double wicket maiden for Bumrah in the 17th over against RCB. Bumrah now has 14 wickets under his belt in the 17th over. He equaled the tally of Lasith Malinga. Dale Steyn (15) leads the show in this regard. Meanwhile, Padikkal became the second Indian uncapped player to have scored 400-plus runs in his debut season in the competition.

MI batsmen Kishan gets past 1,000 runs, Surya excels

Ishan Kishan surpassed the 1,000-run mark in the IPL. The left-handed batsman went past Kevin Pietersen's tally of 1,001 runs. The youngster became the 72nd player in IPL history to gave gone past 1,000 runs. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav registered his 10th career IPL fifty. It was also his third of the season. He also went past the 350-run mark in IPL 2020.

Information Chahal is now the most successful spinner in IPL 2020