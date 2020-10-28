The one-year ban imposed on star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to end on Thursday. Welcoming him, Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah said the entire Bangladesh team is "eagerly waiting" for his return. Notably, Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with a one-year suspension, by ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit on October 29, for failing to report multiple corrupt approaches. Here is more.

Elation Shakib has been our best player for long: Mahmudullah

Speaking on Shakib's return, Mahmudullah expressed his contentment. "We know that Shakib has been the best player for so many years, for the Bangladesh cricket team. We are all eagerly waiting for his return to the dressing room," Mahmudullah told ESPNcricinfo. "It feels good to know that we can see him, talk to him and spend time with him."

Ban Why was Shakib banned?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had banned Shakib from all cricket for two years (with one-year suspension), after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Notably, the breach was reported after he failed to disclose corrupt approaches in relation to three games. "I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches," Shakib had said.

WC 2019 Shakib was a standout performer in the 2019 WC

Prior to his ban, Shakib Al Hasan ruled the roost in the 2019 World Cup. His promotion in the batting order reaped dividends throughout the tournament. Although Bangladesh crashed out without reaching the top-four, the dashing all-rounder hogged all the limelight. He emerged as the the third-highest run-scorer with 606 runs at an average of 86.57. Shakib also claimed 11 scalps in total.

Do you know? He scripted history during the tournament

Shakib became the first-ever cricketer to register a double of 600 runs and 10 wickets in a single World Cup edition. Notably, Indian legend Yuvraj Singh had scored 362 runs and snapped up 15 wickets in 2011.

Return Shakib will make a return through domestic cricket