Matchday two of the UEFA Champions League saw more action with Group E to H playing their matches. English teams Manchester United and Chelsea registered thumping 5-0 and 4-0 victories to keep the top position in their respective groups. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi helped Barcelona overcome Juventus 2-0 in Turin. Here we present the list of records broken.

Rashford smashes his first UCL hat-trick as United beat Leipzig

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a sensational UCL hat-trick. United, who recorded their biggest UCL win since 2013, saw Rashford net his first hat-trick in the competition. He also netted his first European treble in his career. He also became the sixth United player to score a Champions League hat-trick. Rashford raced to 74 career goals for United.

Rashford scripts more records, Bruno Fernandes shines

Rashford became the second United player to score a hat-trick as a substitute after his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did so versus Nottingham Forest in February 1999 in the Premier League. He also became just the fifth player in UCL history to score a hat-trick as a substitute. Bruno Fernandes registered his 12th assist for United across competitions since making his debut in February.

Messi extends record for Barcelona in the Champions League

Barcelona are now unbeaten in 11 straight away games in the Champions League group stage. Juventus suffered just their second home defeat in their last 25 UCL group stage games. They also failed to record a shot on target in a Champions League home game for the first time since 2003-04. Messi has now scored 70 Champions League group stage goals.

Chelsea notch these feats after beating Krasnodar 4-0

Chelsea have kept successive UCL clean sheets for the first time since December 2015. This is the first time under Frank Lampard that Chelsea have enjoyed three successive clean sheets. Callum Hudson-Odoi is just the second teenager to score for Chelsea in the UCL.

Haaland smashes a Champions League record

Erling Haaland netted his 12th goal in just 10 Champions League appearances. This is the most by any player after having featured in their first 10 games. He has raced to 23 goals in just 26 matches for Dortmund.

