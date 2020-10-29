Matchday two of the UEFA Europa League is all set to start tonight. All the groups from A to L will be in action as 48 teams battle it out. After a frantic matchday one last week, the Europa League promises aplenty this time too. The focus will be on the likes of AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Arsenal. Here's more.

Arsenal Arsenal host Irish side Dundalk in Group B

Arsenal host Dundalk at the Emirates Stadium with Mikel Arteta having defensive issues to solve. Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel Magalhaes are the only two fit central defenders. Arsenal will be aiming to win their second successive game after having beaten Rapid Vienna 2-1 in the opening matchday. Irish side Dundalk are in the group stage of UEL for the second time in five years.

Spurs Tottenham set to start with Gareth Bale

Tottenham face an away test against Royal Antwerp, with manager Jose Mourinho hopeful Gareth Bale can fly. Mourinho confirmed that Bale will be playing and heaped praise on the Real Madrid loanee. Tottenham are expected to make several changes in the line-up. They had opened their group stage campaign with a 3-0 win over LASK.

Group G Leicester will want to get the job done

Leicester forward Jamie Vardy is set to return to the starting XI against AEK Athens after recovering from a calf injury. The former England striker scored the lone goal in their win against Arsenal on Sunday. The Foxes began Group G with a 3-0 win at home to Zorya Luhansk in Group G.

AC Milan Can Zlatan Ibrahimovic help Milan with their resurgence?

AC Milan have been terrific this season and are yet to face a defeat across competitions. The Serie A 2020-21 leaders will look up to talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The veteran striker has netted seven goals this season. Zlatan, who has scored 74 career goals for Milan, is one shy of equaling the tally of Marco Simone (75). Milan face Sparta Prague at home.