Cricket Australia has announced the limited-overs squad against India on Thursday. The Aussies have included young all-rounder Cameron Green in their T20 and ODI squad for the limited-overs series as Moises Henriques also returned to national fold after three years. India will play three ODIs (November 27, 29, December 2) and three T20Is (December 4, 6, 8) against Australia before the much-awaited Test series.

Career A look at Cameron Green's career so far

In 17 First-Class matches, Green has scored 1,097 runs at an average of 52.23. He has already slammed four hundreds and two fifties, with a best of 197. Green has claimed 28 FC wickets at 21.53. Meanwhile, he has featured in nine List A matches, scoring 167 runs and taking seven wickets. In 13 T20s, he has 106 runs under his belt.

Words Cameron's domestic form has been outstanding, says Hohns

National selector Trevor Hohns highlighted Green as a potential player for the future. "Cameron's domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer. As a potential player of the future this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience," he was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.

All-rounders Aussies go heavy on all-rounders

Australia have several all-rounders in the limited-overs squad. The addition of Green and the experienced Henriques serves as a bonus. Besides these two players, they also have the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams and Marcus Stoinis. These three are currently featuring in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Then there is Ashton Agar as well.

Marsh Mitchell Marsh could return for Australia A

Mitchell Marsh, who injured his ankle earlier in IPL 2020, may make a comeback to the side for the A side before the Test series. He will undergo some low intensity fitness and skills in the coming weeks. The selectors are hopeful of his return to play in the Australia A fixtures in early December as complete fitness is what they are targeting.

Quote Cameron Green and Moises Henriques come in for Marsh

The unavailability of Marsh led to call-ups for Henriques and Green. "What we do have is like for like replacements in Moises and Cameron as batting all-rounders in line with our selection approach for one-day cricket," said Hohns.

Henriques 33-year-old Henriques brings a lot of character

Henriques last played limited-overs cricket for Australia in 2017 against India. He brings a lot of character with this experience. "Moises is a tremendous cricketer with loads of experience and is a great person to have around the group. His form was extremely impressive in leading the Sixers to the BBL title last summer and he has played well this season," Hohns said.

Information Here's a look at Australia's limited-overs squad