High-flying Kings XI Punjab will be facing Rajasthan Royals in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Friday. KXIP are on a hot streak as they have notched five successive wins to claim 12 points from 12 games. Meanwhile, RR, who stunned Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter, will want to end KXIP's run. Here is the match preview.

#KXIPvsRR What happened in the previous meeting this season?

In the previous encounter between the two sides in IPL 2020, RR stunned KXIP by four wickets. It was the highest run-chase in the history of IPL. KXIP opener KL Rahul and centurion Mayank Agarwal put on 183 runs for the opening wicket. Rahul (69), Glenn Maxwell (13*) and Nicholas Pooran (25*) guided KXIP to 223/2. In reply, RR chased down the target.

Preview Can RR stop an in-form KXIP?

KXIP are riding high on confidence after stitching five consecutive wins. They thrashed KKR on Monday and are now fourth in the standings. Chris Gayle has added a voice in the side as Mohammed Shami's excellence with the ball is notable. Meanwhile, RR will be wanting to bat well and put pressure on KXIP. All eyes will be on the English quartet of RR.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

KXIP - KL Rahul (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh. RR - Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappe. Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and venue

Dream11 team prediction: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer (vc), Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST on Friday. One can watch it live on the Star Sports Network, besides streaming the same on Hotstar (paid subscription). Venue: Abu Dhabi.

Stats Presenting the key stats and head-to-head record