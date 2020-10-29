All eyes will be on the dashing Sanju Samson as Rajasthan Royals take on Kings XI Punjab in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Friday. Samson can take the game away in a flash and RR need his exploits against a high-flying KXIP side. The wicket-keeper batsman has a decent record against KXIP. We decode his performance.

Record Samson has an impressive record against KXIP

Till date, against Kings XI Punjab, Sanju Samson has racked up 464 runs from 15 games at a strike rate of 130.7. The tally also includes 19 sixes and 33 fours. Samson needs 36 runs to script the mark of 500 against Punjab. Notably, he could become only the 14th player to do so. He has registered two fifties against KXIP.

Battle Samson versus KXIP's in-form bowlers Shami and Murugan Ashwin

As of now, the talented batsman has managed to score 23 runs off 11 balls by KXIP's Mohammed Shami, while the latter has dismissed him once. Samson's application against spin will be key and he will target Murugan Ashwin. So far, Samson has managed to score 15 runs off nine balls by Ashwin, while the right-arm spinner has never dismissed him.

IPL Samson's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 105 IPL matches, Samson has slammed 2,535 runs so far at an average of 27.86. He has hit two centuries and 13 fifties at a strike rate of 133.21. Samson also has 187 fours and 112 sixes under his belt. In the ongoing IPL 2020 season, Samson has scored 326 runs at 29.64. He has amassed three fifties, with a best of 85.

Information How have these two sides performed this season?