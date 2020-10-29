Kings XI Punjab have benefited vastly since Chris Gayle was included in the starting XI. KXIP, who were languishing at the bottom, have won five successive games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Notably, Gayle has featured in all these matches. Punjab take on Rajasthan Royals tomorrow and Gayle will want to impress. Here we decode his performance against the Royals.

Gayle vs RR Gayle has a decent record against the Royals

Till date, against Rajasthan Royals, 'Universe Boss' Gayle has racked up 400 runs from 15 games at a strike rate of 129.45. The tally also includes 21 sixes and 42 fours. The southpaw has accumulated two fifties against RR, with a best of 79. Gayle can surpass the likes of Shaun Marsh (409) and Gautam Gambhir (423) in terms of runs against RR.

Battle How has Gayle done against RR's premier pacer Archer?

The battle between Gayle and Jofra Archer will be a pleasing sight. As of now, the veteran Gayle has managed to score 19 runs off 19 balls by Archer, while the latter has dismissed him two times. On the other hand, Archer has collected five wickets against Punjab so far. He has a best bowling performance of 3/15.

IPL Gayle's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 130 matches, Gayle has managed to amass 4,661 runs at an average of 40.89. The West Indian has registered six hundreds and 30 fifties, including 377 fours and 341 sixes. He has a strike rate of 150.50. Meanwhile, in the IPL 2020 season, Gayle has scored 177 runs at 35.40, with a best of 53.

