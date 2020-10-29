A brilliant batting display by the Chennai Super Kings helped them beat Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. KKR put up 172/5 on the board, with Nitish Rana scoring a superb 87. In reply, CSK batted well against an inconsistent KKR bowling unit to leave them found wanting. Here are the records broken.

CSK vs KKR How did the match pan out?

KKR got off to a decent start as the openers added 53 runs. After Shubman Gill's departure, Sunil Narine followed suit. KKR were 93/3 in the 13th over, before Rana accelerated. He scored a 61-ball 87. Dinesh Karthik's late cameo helped them get a par score in Dubai. In reply, CSK got off to a decent start and got the job done.

Rana Nitish Rana gets past 1,400 career IPL runs

Rana surpassed the 1,400-run mark in IPL (1,437). The southpaw went past Brad Hodge's tally (1,400). Rana slammed his 11th IPL fifty and a third this season. He has raced to 352 runs in IPL 2020, which is the second-highest for a KKR batsman. Notably, he has accumulated his best tally in an IPL season as well, surpassing last season's 344.

Do you know? Rana gets to 1,000 runs for KKR

Rana became just the 10th KKR batsman in IPL history to have amassed 1,000-plus runs. The left-handed batsman notched his seventh fifty for the eastern giants. He also notched his highest IPL score.

KKR IPL 2020: Gill becomes the seventh batsman with 400-plus runs

KKR opener Shubman Gill (26) has gone past the 400-run mark in IPL 2020 (404). He became just the seventh batsman and the first from KKR to register this feat, The youngster is the sixth-highest run-scorer this season. He also got past 900 runs for KKR (903). Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik (21*) also surpassed the 900-run mark for KKR (920).

Information CSK spinners Jadeja and Karn extend their tally against KKR

Ravindra Jadeja (1/20) claimed his 15th wicket versus KKR in the competition. He equaled the tally of Harbhajan Singh and RP Singh. Meanwhile, Karn Sharma (1/35) now has 17 wickets against KKR. He equaled the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Amit Mishra.

CSK Records scripted by the CSK batsmen

Shane Watson (14) went past the 500-run mark against KKR. He is now the seventh batsman to achieve this tally. Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed his second successive IPL fifty. He has now registered his highest score (72). Ambati Rayudu (38) became the eighth player to get past 1,200 runs for CSK (1,213). Rayudu also went past 400 runs against KKR (418).

Do you know? Varun Chakravarthy scripts these records