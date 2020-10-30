Matchday two of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 season had several breathtaking results on offer. A total of 12 groups and 48 teams were in action. English teams Arsenal and Leicester City enjoyed victories as Tottenham's loss to Antwerp left Jose Mourinho fuming. High-flying AC Milan sealed another convincing win to keep their unbeaten run intact. Here are the key numbers.

Arsenal Arsenal maintain solid run in cup competitions under Arteta

Arsenal's squad players got the job done against Irish side Dundalk as they scored three goals between the 42nd and 46th minute. The Gunners top Group B with two wins. Arsenal have lost just one of their 13 games in cup competitions under Mikel Arteta (W10 D2 L1). The Gunners have won all nine games in which Eddie Nketiah has scored (10 goals).

Spurs Mourinho suffers first UEL defeat since 2016

An awful Tottenham side was beaten 1-0 by Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp. Mourinho was forced to make changes after half-time, but things didn't work. They are second in Group J as Antwerp lead the proceedings. As per Opta, this was Mourinho's first defeat in a Europa League game since November 2016, ending a 12-match unbeaten run for the Portuguese manager in the competition.

Antwerp No Belgian delight for Spurs

Spurs have never won away to Belgian opposition (P6 D2 L4), losing on each of their past three visits. Antwerp are the first Belgian side to beat English opposition in European competition since Gent beat Tottenham in the Europa League in February 2017. Meanwhile, Antwerp beat English opposition for the first time since 1975.

Leicester Jamie Vardy scripts this record for Leicester

As per Opta, Jamie Vardy (33y and 292d) became Leicester's oldest ever scorer in major European competition. The Englishman has both won (four) and scored (five) more penalties in all competitions than any other player for a top five European league side this season. Leicester maintain top position in Group G after an impressive away victory against AEK Athens.

Group H AC Milan smash these records after convincing victory

Milan trounced Sparta Prague 3-0 at home. Milan, who are yet to lose a single game across competitions this season, became the first side to score with three different players born since 1/1/1999 in a Europa League / Champions League match. They have scored two-plus goals in 12 consecutive games across competitions for their first time since the start of Serie A in 1929-30.