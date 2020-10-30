Delhi Capitals were bossing things around in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season, before suffering three successive losses. After 12 matches, DC are placed third and need to get back to winning ways. They face Mumbai Indians on Saturday. The Kieron Pollard-side has already qualified for the playoffs. Ahead of a crunch encounter, here we present the match preview.

DC vs MI What happened in the previous meeting this season?

In the previous encounter between the two teams this season, MI handed DC a five-wicket loss. Delhi managed 162/4 in 20 overs, with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 69* and Shreyas Iyer managing 42. In reply, fifties from Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav put MI in a comfortable position. In the end, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya helped MI get past the line.

Preview Can DC turn things around against toppers MI?

The big question for DC is that can they turn things around against MI? DC have suffered three big losses and the body language has fallen. The batting is questionable at the moment and things haven't gone too well as far the bowling is concerned. Meanwhile, MI will want to extend their tally. They have 16 points from 12 matches so far.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

DC - Ajinkya, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande. MI - Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Info Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and venue

Dream11 team prediction: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Jasprit Bumrah. The match is set to start at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday. One can watch it live on the Star Sports Network, besides streaming the same on Hotstar (paid subscription). Venue: Dubai.

Stat attack Presenting the key stats and head-to-head record