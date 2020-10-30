Last updated on Oct 30, 2020, 03:28 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Royal Challengers Bangalore face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Saturday.
RCB are second at the moment, having picked up seven wins from 12.
Meanwhile, SRH are sixth. A win for them could help them topple KKR.
They could also rise to fourth if KXIP lose tonight.
Here is the match preview.
In the previous encounter between the two teams, RCB handed SRH a 10-run defeat.
RCB got off to a flier and were looking dangerous, however, SRH pulled the strings to restrict Virat Kohli's side to 163/5.
In reply, SRH were well positioned at 121/3 at one stage, but lost their way to be folded for 153.
Yuzvendra Chahal (3/18) was top notch.
With playoffs scenario on offer, RCB will need to step up and arrest any shortcoming.
SRH have a sound bowling unit and that will test the RCB batsmen.
Rashid Khan is SRH's trump card here.
RCB's bowlers will have to target SRH's top four batsmen.
If they can get early wickets, SRH could be in a spot of bother given their inconsistent middle order.
RCB - Josh Philippe (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj.
SRH - David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.
Dream11 team prediction: David Warner (c), Virat Kohli (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal.
The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.
One can watch it live on the Star Sports Network, besides streaming the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).
Venue: Sharjah.
Yuzvendra Chahal (118) needs two more wickets to surpass Umesh Yadav (119). He could become the ninth-highest wicket-taker.
David Warner is 17 shy of surpassing Rohit Sharma (5,158) in terms of career IPL runs and become the third-highest scorer in the competition.
Virat Kohli (49) is one shy of accumulating 50 fours against SRH.
Head-to-head record: Matches 16, RCB 7, SRH 8, N/R 1.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.