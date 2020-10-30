Royal Challengers Bangalore face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Saturday. RCB are second at the moment, having picked up seven wins from 12. Meanwhile, SRH are sixth. A win for them could help them topple KKR. They could also rise to fourth if KXIP lose tonight. Here is the match preview.

RCB vs SRH What happened in the previous meeting this season?

In the previous encounter between the two teams, RCB handed SRH a 10-run defeat. RCB got off to a flier and were looking dangerous, however, SRH pulled the strings to restrict Virat Kohli's side to 163/5. In reply, SRH were well positioned at 121/3 at one stage, but lost their way to be folded for 153. Yuzvendra Chahal (3/18) was top notch.

Preview RCB need to step up against SRH

With playoffs scenario on offer, RCB will need to step up and arrest any shortcoming. SRH have a sound bowling unit and that will test the RCB batsmen. Rashid Khan is SRH's trump card here. RCB's bowlers will have to target SRH's top four batsmen. If they can get early wickets, SRH could be in a spot of bother given their inconsistent middle order.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

RCB - Josh Philippe (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj. SRH - David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Info Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and venue

Dream11 team prediction: David Warner (c), Virat Kohli (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday. One can watch it live on the Star Sports Network, besides streaming the same on Hotstar (paid subscription). Venue: Sharjah.

Stat attack Presenting the key stats and head-to-head record