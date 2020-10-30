Suryakumar Yadav has been a prime force for Mumbai Indians of late now. The right-handed batsman has taken over the mantle and the performances have been telling. Surya will be the cynosure of all eyes when MI face Delhi Capitals in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Saturday. He will hope to better his record against Delhi. Here we decode his performance.

Surya will hope to improve his numbers against DC

Till date, against Delhi Capitals, Suryakumar Yadav has racked up 213 runs from 12 games at a strike rate of 142.95. The tally also includes five sixes and 21 fours. He has slammed two fifties with a best of 53. Surya averages 26.62 against DC. He is seven shy of surpassing Shaun Marsh (219).

How has Surya performed against DC's leading pacer Rabada?

For DC, leading pacer Kagiso Rabada will be pivotal. Notably, Rabada has done well against Surya. As of now, Suryakumar has managed to score 22 runs off 16 balls by Rabada, while the latter has dismissed him two times. Meanwhile, Rabada has done well against MI. In five matches against Mumbai Indians, Rabada has taken eight wickets with the best bowling performance of 2/23.

Surya's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 97 IPL matches, Suryakumar has accumulated 1,906 runs at an average of 29.78. He has slammed 10 fifties at a strike rate of 135.56. Surya has racked up 205 fours and 55 sixes. In IPL 2020, he has scored 362 runs from 12 games at 40.22. He has also notched his highest score this season (79).

