Delhi Capitals will be aiming to get the job done against Mumbai Indians when the two sides meet in match number 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. DC have lost momentum by losing three successive games in this business end of the campaign. Kagiso Rabada, who has been their star performer will hope to deliver. We decode his performance against MI.

Battle How has Rabada performed against MI batsmen Surya and Pandya?

As of now, Suryakumar Yadav has managed to score 22 runs off 16 balls by Rabada, while the latter has dismissed him two times. Rabada will be keen to get the in-form Surya once again. Hardik Pandya, who is known for his match-winning exploits, has managed to score 18 runs off 16 balls by Rabada, while the speedster has dismissed him once.

Information Rabada's performance against MI

The South African fast bowler has done well against MI. In five matches against Mumbai Indians, Rabada has taken eight wickets with the best bowling performance of 2/23. He has an average of 23.00.

IPL Rabada's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 30 matches, Rabada has claimed 54 wickets at an average of 17.48. Rabada's best bowling figures are 4/21 and he carries an economy rate of 8.14. Notably, he has taken three four-wicket hauls. In IPL 2020, Rabada has claimed 23 scalps at 16.87. He is the highest wicket-taker this season and has bowled at an economy rate of 8.19.

Information How have these two sides performed this season?