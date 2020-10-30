Chris Gayle's superb 99 wasn't enough for Kings XI Punjab as their five-match unbeaten run came to an end on Friday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. KXIP posted 185/4 in 20 overs after Gayle went berserk. Rajasthan Royals batted beautifully to chase down the target. This is the second successive game in which RR chased 185-plus total. Here's more.

KXIP vs RR How did the match pan out?

KXIP lost Mandeep Singh early on, before KL Rahul (46) and Gayle added a 120-run stand for the second wicket. After Rahul's dismissal, Gayle found company in Nicholas Pooran (22). Gayle's heroics then helped KXIP get past the 180-run mark. For RR, Jofra Archer (2/26 was excellent. In reply, RR got off to a blistering start and the momentum helped them get past KXIP.

Gayle Gayle slams 1,000 career T20 sixes

Chris Gayle slammed six fours and eight sixes in a 63-ball knock. The Universe Boss became the first player in T20 history to register 1,000 sixes. The southpaw is now the sixth-highest scorer in IPL history (4,760). He surpassed AB de Villiers' tally (4,734). Gayle smashed his 31st IPL fifty and a third this season. He has also raced to 349 IPL sixes.

IPL record First player to have two scores of 99 in IPL

Gayle scripted a unique record by becoming the first player to have two scores of 99 in the IPL. He had remained unbeaten on 99 against RCB in IPL 2019. Gayle is now the fourth player to be dismissed on 99 in the IPL. He joins the likes of Virat Kohli vs DC (2013), Prithvi Shaw vs KKR (2019), Ishan Kishan vs RCB (2020).

Feats Rahul registers a host of records, milestone for Maxwell

KL Rahul has surpassed the 2,000-run mark as a wicket-keeper in the IPL. Overall, he now has 2,618 runs at 45.13. The KXIP skipper became the first player to surpass the 600-run mark this season (641). He also raced to 22 sixes. Glenn Maxwell (6*) got past 1,500 runs in the IPL (1,505). Notably, he is yet to hit a six this season.

Stats Stokes hits second IPL fifty, Samson and Pooran script feats

Ben Stokes (50) has surpassed the 900-run mark in the competition (902). He registered his second IPL fifty and a first this season. Sanju Samson (48) became the first RR player to get past 350 runs this season. He now has the most sixes in this edition (26), surpassing Nicholas Pooran (25). Meanwhile, Pooran became the third KXIP player with 350+ runs this season.

Information More records for Chris Gayle