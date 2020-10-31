Gameweek six of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season started with Schalke and Stuttgart playing out a 1-1 draw. Five matches are set to be played today, besides two games on Sunday and one scheduled for Monday night. Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich face away tests at Arminia and FC Koln respectively. Meanwhile, toppers RB Leipzig face Gladbach. Here is the complete preview of gameweek six.

Bayern hope to continue their winning run

Bayern have won a staggering nine games, besides losing just one this season across competitions. They have also scripted three successive Bundesliga victories since the 1-4 defeat to Hoffenheim. Notably, the Bavarians have pocketed 13 of their last 15 league visits to FC Koln. Talisman Robert Lewandowski is expected to be get a rest with games coming thick and fast.

Dortmund have conceded the fewest goals this season

Dortmund have conceded just two goals this season, besides keeping four clean sheets. They will be keen to get the job done against Arminia, who are placed 14th. Erling Haaland has been Dortmund's top scorer in the league this season (five). Dortmund captain Marco Reus has scored against 17 of the 18 current Bundesliga teams. He faces Arminia for the first time.

Leipzig unbeaten in nine away league matches

RB Leipzig will be wanting to move on from the 5-0 thrashing by Manchester United in the Champions League. They need a response and an in-form Gladbach will hope to make things difficult. Leipzig have never lost to Gladbach (W5, D3), besides being unbeaten in nine away matches in the Bundesliga (W6, D3). Meanwhle, Gladbach are unbeaten in their last five home league matches.

FC Koln, Schalke and Mainz haven't registered a win

Bayern have scored the most goals this season (22). Notably, they are the only side with 20-plus goals this season. Robert Lewandowski (10) and Thomas Muller (four) lead the show in terms of goals and assists respectively. Meanwhile, FC Koln, Schalke and Mainz are the three sides who are yet to register a single victory this campaign.