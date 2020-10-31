Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals face each other in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. RR have climbed to fifth after earning two massive wins and need another victory to remain alive. Meanwhile, KKR need several things to go their way after falling behind the pecking order. Here we present the match preview.

KKR vs SRH What happened in the previous meeting this season?

In the previous encounter between the two teams this season, KKR won by 37 runs. KKR piled up a competitive 174/6 in 20 overs. Shubman Gill (47) and Eoin Morgan (34) played sensibly for the Knights. Jofra Archer (2/18) was superb with the ball. In reply, RR could only manage 137/9. Tom Curran's unbeaten 54 wasn't enough.

Preview Can KKR stop RR's carnage?

KKR, who were in the top four for most part of the IPL 2020 season, lost their way in the business end of the campaign. The batting is an issue and one isn't sure of the order. KKR need everyone to step up and notch a big win. RR have peaked and their batting looks solid. They will target another massive victory here.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

KKR - Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy. RR - Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajpoot.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and venue

Dream11 team prediction: Ben Stokes (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Eoin Morgan, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson (wk), Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Gopal, Lockie Ferguson, Jofra Archer, Varun Chakravarthy. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday. One can watch it live on the Star Sports Network, besides streaming the same on Hotstar (paid subscription). Venue: Dubai.

Stat attack A look at the key stats and head-to-head record