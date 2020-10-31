Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in game number 53 of the IPL 2020. This will be the final game for the Yellow Army, who had been eliminated from the playoffs race this season. Meanwhile, KXIP would want to gain the crucial two points in order to stay in the hunt. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the match on November 1 (3:30 PM IST). The wicket here has helped the fast bowlers generate decent pace. On the other hand, the batsman are able to play on the up. One can watch the match live on the Star India network, while live streaming is also available on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

CSK Will Dhoni alter the winning combination in the final game?

Ravindra Jadeja single-handedly powered CSK to an enthralling victory against KKR. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad too continued his sublime run in the match. Earlier, Skipper MS Dhoni made three changes, having drafted Lungi Ngidi, Shane Watson and Karn Sharma. It will be interesting to see who gets the nod this time. Probable XI: Gaikwad, Watson, Rayudu, Dhoni (C/WK), Jagadeesan, Curran, Jadeja, Santner, Karn, Chahar, Ngidi.

KXIP Mayank Agarwal's participation still in doubt

Chris Gayle's 99 put KXIP in the driving seat against Rajasthan Royals, however, their bowlers couldn't contain the flow of runs eventually. Every bowler besides Ravi Bishnoi was taken to cleaners as RR registered a seven-wicket victory. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal's participation is still shrouded in mystery. Probable XI: Rahul (C/WK), Mandeep, Gayle, Pooran, Maxwell, Hooda/Mayank, Jordan, Ashwin, Bishnoi, Shami, Arshdeep.

Data A look at the head-to-head record

CSK have the wood over KXIP in the IPL. In 22 matches, CSK have won 13 with a win percentage of 61.36. On the other hand, KXIP have won eight of them. Notably, CSK defeated KXIP by 10 wickets in the first game, this season.

Stats CSK vs KXIP: Stats that matter

Universe Boss Chris Gayle recently completed 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket. In the game against CSK, he has an opportunity to reach 350 IPL maximums. He could also get to the 400-run mark against Chennai Super Kings. Besides, Thala Dhoni can complete 600 runs against Kings XI Punjab. He presently owns 595 runs against them at an average of 59.50.

Information Dream11: Gayle, Gaikwad to lead the side