The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season has reached its most vital stage as teams battle it out to earn playoff berths. Mumbai Indians are the only side to have qualified so far as Chennai Super Kings have been out of the race. This leaves us with six teams fighting it out for three playoff berths. Here we decode the playoff qualification scenarios.

MI Mumbai Indians likely to finish in top two

Mumbai Indians top the proceedings with eight wins and four losses from 12 games. They have the best NRR of +1.186. MI face Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their remaining two games. The champions will be assured of a top-two finish if they manage to win one of their upcoming games. Even if they lose both, their healthy NRR could help them.

RCB RCB need one win to assure playoffs berth

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won seven and lost five from 12 games at a NRR of +0.048. RCB have two games remaining against DC and SRH respectively. If the Virat Kohli-led side manages to win both, they will finish in the top two. If they win one match, a playoff berth will be assured. Other factors will come to play if they lose both.

DC DC are in a tricky situation after three straight losses

Three successive losses for DC have put them in a tricky situation. Their NRR too took a hit. If DC win both their remaining games against MI and RCB respectively, they will finish in the top two. If they manage to win one, they will qualify. If DC lose both games, then NRR will come into the picture. They have 14 points (NRR +0.030).

KXIP KXIP need to down CSK, NRR could be crucial

Kings XI Punjab gained big by winning five successive games. The run was ended on Friday by Rajasthan Royals. However, KXIP are fourth at the moment and have one game left. They need to beat CSK to stay in the hunt, besides hoping that other results go their way. NRR will also come into the picture here. KXIP have a NRR of -0.133.

RR RR need several factors to go their way

Rajasthan Royals enjoyed two big wins against MI and KXIP respectively. They will need a similar result against KKR on Sunday. A win will help them get to 14 points. However, they need CSK to beat KXIP. They will also hope that SRH do not win both their remaining games. RR have a NRR of -0.377.

KKR KKR have a difficult road ahead

KKR need to improve their NRR (-0.467) by a considerable margin against RR. If they beat RR, KKR will get to 14 points. However, they also need KXIP to lose their final game, besides also requiring SRH to lose at least one of their remaining two games. NRR will then come into the picture. By the look of things, KKR will find it difficult.

Information What about the Sunrisers Hyderabad?