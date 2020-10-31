Manchester United face Arsenal in gameweek seven of the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday. Both sides are in search of victories, with United claiming seven points so far from five matches and Arsenal collecting nine from six. United's form after the international break has been strong and they will want to build on the same. Here we present the match preview.

#MUNARS A close encounter on the cards

United have earned two clean sheets across competitions and the target will be to get another one. Fred has been excellent in mid-field, with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford impressing as well. United will need to be compact against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Meanwhile, the Gunners will hope that the forward line fires against United. They need more creativity as well.

Information Man United vs Arsenal: Team news and selection

For United, Alex Telles is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. Anthony Martial is set to serve the last of his three-match suspension. Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly remain sidelined. Arsenal have defensive headaches and the latest to join the injury list is David Luiz.

Details Predicted line-ups, Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and venue

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani. Arsenal (3-4-3): Leno; Mustafi, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Partey, Xhaka, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang. Dream11 team prediction: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Fred; Willian, Fernandes, Rashford (c); Aubameyang (vc). Timing: 10:00 PM IST on Sunday. Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester. Telecast: Star Sports Network and Hotstar (paid subscription).

Stat attack A look at the major stats ahead of the match

United are winless in the past four league meetings with Arsenal (D2 L2). However, they are unbeaten in 13 home league games against Arsenal. United are winless in their three opening Premier League home games this season (D1 L2). The Gunners could lose three league games in a row for the first time under Arteta. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn't scored in five successive league matches.

