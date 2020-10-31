The BCCI medical team is set to assess Indian opener Rohit Sharma's fitness on Sunday. Although Rohit is presently with the Mumbai Indians contingent, he hasn't played lately due to hamstring injury. Considering the same, the cricket board had left him out of India's squad for the impending tour Down Under. After Sunday's examination, the final call will be taken regarding his participation.

A BCCI functionary confirmed that Rohit will be assessed on Sunday. "Rohit will be assessed tomorrow and a call will be taken on whether he is good to go. As is the case with hamstring injuries, the real challenge is the sprints," he told ANI. "The acceleration and deceleration process will be the focus to understand if he has recovered fully or needs time."

Rohit had injured his hamstring during the Super Over thriller against Kings XI Punjab on October 18. Following that, he had to sit out of Mumbai Indians' previous three encounters against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively, in the ongoing season.

Speaking on the significance of acceleration and deceleration test, he said Rohit will be tested more for his sprinting and running between the wickets. "See, when you have a hamstring injury which isn't a Grade II tear, you wouldn't have a problem walking or playing normal shots. The area of concern is quick sprints or as you say running between the wickets," he added.

Earlier this week, the BCCI had announced India's squads, across all three formats, for the Australian tour. Both Rohit and Ishant Sharma were left out of the squad, owing to respective injuries. It was also revealed that the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor their progress. However, eyebrows were raised when Rohit commenced practice in the Mumbai Indians camp after a day.

In 2019, Rohit emerged as the second-highest run-scorer across formats (after Virat Kohli). The former racked up 2,442 runs from 47 internationals at a phenomenal average of 53.08. Notably, he slammed most number of tons (10), and 78 sixes.

