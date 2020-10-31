Gayle vs CSK Gayle has a decent record against CSK

Till date, against Chennai Super Kings, Chris Gayle has racked up 373 runs from 13 games at a strike rate of 129.97. The tally also includes 30 sixes and 22 fours. Gayle has slammed three fifties, with a best of 75* at an average of 31.08. The Universe Boss could become just the 12th player to register 400 runs against CSK in the competition.

Battle How has Gayle performed against CSK's Chahar and Karn Sharma?

As of now, the KXIP stalwart has managed to score 28 runs off 20 balls by Deepak Chahar, while the right-arm pacer has never dismissed him. However, leg-spinner Karn Sharma has been highly effective against Gayle. The veteran batsman has managed to score one run off four balls by Karn, while the latter has dismissed him two times.

IPL Gayle's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 131 matches, Gayle has managed to amass 4,760 runs at an average of 41.39. The West Indian has registered six hundreds and 31 fifties, including 383 fours and 349 sixes. He has a strike rate of 150.63. Meanwhile, in the IPL 2020 season, Gayle has scored 276 runs at 46.00, with a best of 99.

Gayle Gayle slams 1,000 career T20 sixes