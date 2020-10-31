Last updated on Oct 31, 2020, 04:50 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Kings XI Punjab are in a must-win scenario when they face Chennai Super Kings in match number 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Sunday.
KXIP need a victory, besides wanting several other factors to work their way in terms of qualifying for the playoffs.
All eyes will be on an in-form Chris Gayle.
Here we decode his performance against CSK.
Till date, against Chennai Super Kings, Chris Gayle has racked up 373 runs from 13 games at a strike rate of 129.97.
The tally also includes 30 sixes and 22 fours.
Gayle has slammed three fifties, with a best of 75* at an average of 31.08.
The Universe Boss could become just the 12th player to register 400 runs against CSK in the competition.
As of now, the KXIP stalwart has managed to score 28 runs off 20 balls by Deepak Chahar, while the right-arm pacer has never dismissed him.
However, leg-spinner Karn Sharma has been highly effective against Gayle.
The veteran batsman has managed to score one run off four balls by Karn, while the latter has dismissed him two times.
In 131 matches, Gayle has managed to amass 4,760 runs at an average of 41.39.
The West Indian has registered six hundreds and 31 fifties, including 383 fours and 349 sixes.
He has a strike rate of 150.63.
Meanwhile, in the IPL 2020 season, Gayle has scored 276 runs at 46.00, with a best of 99.
Chris Gayle slammed a host of records on Friday during his 99-run knock against RR.
Gayle, who smashed eight sixes in a 63-ball knock, became the first player in T20 history to register 1,000 sixes.
The southpaw is now the sixth-highest scorer in IPL history (4,760).
Gayle scripted a unique record by becoming the first player to have two scores of 99 in IPL.
