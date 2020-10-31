Last updated on Oct 31, 2020, 04:54 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
After clearing the first health test upon arriving in New Zealand, the West Indian contingent have commenced a two-week quarantine ahead of the T20I and Test series, starting November 27.
Notably, the IPL-bound West Indian players will join their team-mates after the completion of cash-rich league.
Earlier, all the squad members had assembled in Barbados before boarding the flight.
Here is more.
Windies Cricket confirmed the same on Twitter
"The West Indies touring party has landed at the Christchurch Airport in NZ . This marks the final stop on their 54-hour journey from the Caribbean! #MenInMaroon #TeamWI," read the tweet.
"All members of the squad have passed the first health test on arrival to New Zealand and will quarantine before commencing training."
From Barbados, the Caribbean players flew out to London, followed by Dubai, before the group arrived in Auckland. Post that, they flew to Christchurch, where their quarantine has begun. The players will be able to train after completing the quarantine.
West Indies are the first side to tour two different nations since cricket reinstated following the COVID-enforced break.
They had earlier traveled to UK to take part in the three-Test series, which was successfully conducted under the bio-secure bubble.
Although WI clinched a four-wicket victory in the series opener, they were defeated in the next two games and eventually lost 1-2.
Windies Cricket also informed that six reserve players have also joined the squad in New Zealand.
This will ensure that replacements are available in case of any injury.
Additionally, the reserve players will also train with other members of the T20I squad and form an 'A' Team to play two four-day matches subsequently with the Test team.
West Indies are yet to win a bilateral T20I series in New Zealand. They have lost three, while one of them has been drawn. Furthermore, the Caribbeans haven't won a single Test series in the nation since 1995.
The T20I series between New Zealand and West Indies will begin on November 27 in Auckland, followed by games in Mount Maunganui on 29 and 30.
While the Seddon Park in Hamilton will play host to the opening Test from December 3-7, the next Test will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from December 11-15.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.