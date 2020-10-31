Ishan Kishan's unbeaten half-century guided Mumbai Indians to a nine-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in match number 51 of the IPL 2020. He played a confident knock as MI chased a paltry 111. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult scalped three wickets apiece. Interestingly, MI remain the only franchise (officially) to have qualified for the playoffs. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Delhi Capitals were off to a patchy start with both the openers departing before the fourth over. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (25) and Rishabh Pant (21) stuck around for a while, however, they were unable to get going. The likes of Bumrah and Boult helped MI restrict DC on 110/9 (20). In reply, Mumbai comfortably chased down the total.

MI 200th IPL game for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have become the first franchise to play 200 IPL matches. In total, this was their 222nd T20 match (including Champions League T20) Other franchises to follow them are Royal Challengers Bangalore (193), Kolkata Knight Riders (191) and Delhi Capitals (190). Notably, MI are the only team to have claimed the IPL title as many as four times (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019).

Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah is on a roll

Jasprit Bumrah has been on a roll in the second half of the tournament. Today as well, he stood out for Mumbai Indians, destroying the middle-order of Delhi Capitals. Overall, he finished with bowling figures of 17/3 in three. As of now, Bumrah has already taken 23 wickets, his best overall tally in a single season (Previous best: 20 wickets in 2017).

Pant Yet another miserable outing for Rishabh Pant

The struggle of star batsman Rishabh Pant in the ongoing season doesn't seem to end. Yet again, he had a forgettable outing, having mustered 21 (24) against MI. It is interesting to note that Pant's strike-rate has went past 100 only once in the previous four innings. His scores read as - 5 (SR: 55.56), 14 (SR: 70.00), 27 (SR: 81.82), 36 (SR: 102.86).

Do you know? Bumrah traps Pant for the fifth time

Pant particularly faltered against Bumrah in the game. The MI pace spearhead trapped Pant in front and sent him packing. Interestingly, Pant has managed to score only 32 runs in eight innings off Bumrah, while Bumrah has now dismissed him five times.

Opening stands DC's opening woes continue!