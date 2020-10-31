Star opener Shane Watson hasn't been at his best in the ongoing IPL season, so far. Besides firing an unbeaten 83 (53) against Kings XI Punjab, the Australian batsman seems to have faltered, particularly against spin. Although CSK skipper MS Dhoni dropped him towards the business end, he was recalled against Kolkata Knight Riders. Let us decode his IPL performance against off-spinners.

Record His record against off-spinners

In the IPL, Shane Watson has racked up 3,874 runs from 145 matches at an average of 30.99. He also has four tons in the tournament and carries an impressive strike rate of 137.91. Across editions, Watson has scored 910 runs against off-spinners, having fallen to them as many as 38 times. Moreover, the tally includes 53 sixes and 71 fours.

IPL 2020 Off-spinners have dismissed Watson thrice

In 2020, Watson hasn't displayed the kind of consistency he is known for. The spinners have duly disrupted his rhythm. From 11 innings, he has scored 66 runs against off-spinners and has been dismissed thrice. He has only managed to smash a solitary six off them. The likes of Washington Sundar, Sunil Narine and Axar Patel has dismissed him once each.

Data Watson's dry run in 2020

Watson carries the propensity to accelerate in the powerplay. However, in the ongoing season, he has a strike-rate of a 104.14 in the first six overs. Overall, he has mustered 299 runs from 11 matches at an average of 29.90.

CSK vs KXIP What to expect?