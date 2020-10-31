Last updated on Oct 31, 2020, 10:45 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Sunrisers Hyderabad have kept themselves alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season after overcoming Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 52.
SRH were in a must-win scenario and this victory got them to 12 points, besides the fourth place.
RCB were restricted to 120/7 in 20 overs.
In reply, SRH chased down the total.
Here are further details.
RCB couldn't capitalize with the bat and kept losing wickets at crucial junctures.
Credit goes to SRH bowlers, who kept RCB under the wraps and didn't allow them to gain control.
All five SRH bowlers were amongst wickets, with Sandeep Sharma (2/20) standing out.
For RCB, Josh Philippe (32) was the top scorer.
In reply, the Orange Army registered a five-wicket victory.
Sandeep equaled Vinay Kumar's tally of 105 IPL scalps.
The right-arm pacer claimed both his wickets in the powerplay overs.
He is just the second bowler in IPL history to have taken 50-plus wickets in PP overs (51).
He has now dismissed Virat Kohli for the seventh time in IPL.
This is the joint-most dismissals against a single batsman (also Zaheer vs MS Dhoni).
Rashid Khan (1/24) raced to 18 wickets this season and 73 overall. He has gone past Ishant Sharma's IPL wickets tally (72). T Natarajan (1/11) bowled at an economy rate of 2.75. This is now the third-best in IPL 2020 (minimum four overs).
Manish Pandey (26) raced to 3,223 runs at 29.84 in the competition.
He got past Yusuf Pathan (3,204).
Pandey became the fourth SRH batsman to go past 1,000 runs (1,002).
SRH's Kane Williamson surpassed 1,500 IPL runs.
Yuzvendra Chahal has surpassed Umesh Yadav (119) in terms of career IPL scalps (120).
Wriddhiman Saha (38) went past the 1,900-run mark in IPL (1,921).
Into the four figure mark for @SunRisers 💪— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020
Keep 'em coming @im_manishpandey #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/JVKpMLnyoc
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.