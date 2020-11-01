In the ongoing IPL season, Jasprit Bumrah has hogged the limelight with his terrific bowling display. During the game against Delhi Capitals, he reached his best overall tally in a single season. His counterpart Sandeep Sharma has also perturbed the batsmen in the powerplay. He has managed to produce decent movement within his limitations. Let us compare the IPL numbers of Bumrah and Sandeep.

Numbers Both Bumrah and Sandeep have 105 wickets in IPL

Bumrah and Sandeep have similar numbers in the IPL. The Mumbai Indians pace spearhead has picked up 105 wickets from 90 games at an average of 24.21. Meanwhile, Sandeep has also scalped as many wickets in 89 matches at 24.39. Notably, both the players own a best match haul of 4/20. Also, Sandeep (2) has more four-wicket hauls than Bumrah (1).

IPL 2020 How they have fared in the ongoing season

Just like every season, Bumrah has been jeopardizing the batsmen since the first game. Moreover, his exploits in the death overs have made him touch the pinnacle. He is presently the joint-highest wicket-taker this season, having snapped up 23 wickets from 13 games at an average of 15.74. On the other hand, Sandeep has claimed 10 scalps at 28.90.

Strength Strengths of Bumrah and Sandeep

Do you know? Powerplay: Bumrah has a better economy-rate than Sandeep

Bumrah has a better economy-rate than Sandeep in the powerplay overs. His economy-rate in the first six overs read as 6.64 (across 90 matches), while Sandeep boasts an economy of 7.06 in these overs from 89 matches.

Performance Bumrah vs SRH, Sandeep vs MI