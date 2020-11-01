Last updated on Nov 01, 2020, 11:55 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
In the ongoing IPL season, Jasprit Bumrah has hogged the limelight with his terrific bowling display.
During the game against Delhi Capitals, he reached his best overall tally in a single season.
His counterpart Sandeep Sharma has also perturbed the batsmen in the powerplay.
He has managed to produce decent movement within his limitations.
Let us compare the IPL numbers of Bumrah and Sandeep.
Bumrah and Sandeep have similar numbers in the IPL.
The Mumbai Indians pace spearhead has picked up 105 wickets from 90 games at an average of 24.21.
Meanwhile, Sandeep has also scalped as many wickets in 89 matches at 24.39.
Notably, both the players own a best match haul of 4/20.
Also, Sandeep (2) has more four-wicket hauls than Bumrah (1).
Just like every season, Bumrah has been jeopardizing the batsmen since the first game.
Moreover, his exploits in the death overs have made him touch the pinnacle.
He is presently the joint-highest wicket-taker this season, having snapped up 23 wickets from 13 games at an average of 15.74.
On the other hand, Sandeep has claimed 10 scalps at 28.90.
As mentioned, the strength of Bumrah lies at the death.
Across various seasons of IPL, Bumrah has taken 59 wickets from 90 matches at an average of 21.95 in the death overs.
In 2020, he has accounted for 12 wickets at 16.08 in these overs.
Besides, Sandeep excels in the powerplay, wherein he owns 51 scalps at 27.10 (IPL 2020: 7 wickets).
Bumrah has a better economy-rate than Sandeep in the powerplay overs. His economy-rate in the first six overs read as 6.64 (across 90 matches), while Sandeep boasts an economy of 7.06 in these overs from 89 matches.
Defending champions will Mumbai Indians will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final league stage fixture of IPL 2020 on November 3.
Once again, both Bumrah and Sandeep are expected to star in the wickets column against the respective sides.
Over the years, the former has picked up 12 wickets against SRH, while Sandeep has 15 against MI.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.