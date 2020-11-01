Last updated on Nov 01, 2020, 01:45 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore face each other in match number 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.
After suffering four successive losses, DC are third, whereas, RCB have lost three in a row and stay second.
The winner between these two will seal the second place in terms of qualifying for the playoffs.
Here is the match preview.
In the previous encounter between the two teams in IPL 2020, DC emerged triumphant.
Prithvi Shaw (42) and Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 26-ball 53, helped DC post 196/4 in 20 overs.
In reply, RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals.
Virat Kohli (43) played a lone hand as RCB were restricted to 137/9.
Kagiso Rabada (4/24) took the game away from RCB.
Both sides played some impressive cricket as the tournament progressed but lost their way in the business end of the season.
Suffering a string of losses impacts the morale and one can tell the same by looking at their body language.
However, they need to dust themselves and get ready for this high-octane clash.
RCB will aim to pile the misery on DC.
DC - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel.
RCB - Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal Mohammed Siraj, Isuru Udana.
Dream11 team prediction: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje.
The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.
One can watch it live on the Star Sports Network, besides streaming the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).
Venue: Abu Dhabi.
Shikhar Dhawan (471) could become only the second player to score 500-plus runs this season. Devdutt Padikkal (46) is four shy of registering 50 fours in IPL 2020. Head-to-head record: Matches 24, RCB 14, DC 9, N/R 1.
