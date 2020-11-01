Liverpool moved atop the Premier League 2020-21 standings after earning a 2-1 victory over West Ham United in gameweek seven. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota helped Liverpool make a comeback win. Meanwhile, Chelsea registered a fourth successive clean sheet across competitions after beating Burnley 3-0. Manchester City got past a spirited Sheffield United 1-0. Here are the records broken.

Kyle Walker marked his 100th Premier League appearance for Manchester City with a goal. His superb long-range strike was the difference in this tie. This was the fourth successive league win for Manchester City against Sheffield United. As per Opta, the Blades have picked up just one point from their first seven league games in a season for the first time since 1975-76.

Chelsea enjoyed a complete show against Burnley in their 3-0 victory at Turf Moor. Hakim Ziyech, Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner on the scoresheet for the Blues. Chelsea have won six of their seven away league matches against Burnley (D1), winning each of their past four in succession. The Clarets suffered their heaviest home Premier League defeat since December 2019.

According to Sky Sports, City have scored more Premier League goals from outside the box than any other club (18). The next highest scorers are Liverpool with 13.

Hakim Ziyech became the first Chelsea player to score in his first two starts for the club since former striker Diego Costa in August 2014. Ziyech is the first player to score and assist on his first Premier League start since Ruben Neves in August 2018. Notably, he is the third African player to ever do so, after Mohamed Salah and Dame N'Doye.

Liverpool have conceded 15 goals from seven games. They had taken 23 games to concede 15 league goals last season. The Reds have conceded the first goal in three of their four home league games this season. Liverpool are the second side in EPL history to concede the first goal in three consecutive home matches but still win them, after Blackburn Rovers (November 2009).

