Indian maestro Vangipurappu Venkata Sai Laxman turned 46 on Sunday. VVS Laxman, also known as 'Very Very Special Laxman' is one of the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game. His wristy gameplay often made him hit the same ball on the either side of the ground. When at his best, Laxman left even the opposition in awe. Here are his splendid records.

Career A look at his illustrious career

In a career spanning nearly 16 years, Laxman racked up 8,781 runs from 134 Tests at an impressive average of 45.97. He also owns 17 tons and 56 fifties in the format. Meanwhile, Laxman also represented Team India in One-Day Internationals for a brief period. From 1998 to 2006, he accumulated 2,338 ODI runs in 86 games, including six tons.

Single venue Laxman's tryst with Eden Gardens

During his career, Laxman loved playing at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This reflected from his prolific numbers on this venue. Notably, Laxman holds the record for scoring most number of runs on a single ground by an Indian (1,217 runs at Eden Gardens). In fact, he is the only Indian player to average over 100 on a single venue.

Information A gutsy 281 against Australia (Kolkata Test)

In 2001, Laxman recorded his highest international score of 281 in the famous Eden Gardens Test against Australia. He was the architect of Team India's victory, which came after facing a follow-on. His 376-run stand with Rahul Dravid changed the dynamics of Indian cricket.

Domestic A veteran of domestic cricket

Besides being a match-winner for Team India, Laxman was also a veteran of domestic cricket. In First-class cricket, he aggregated 19,730 from 267 games at a phenomenal average of 51.64. He also owns 5,078 List A runs at 34.54. In the 1999/00 Ranji Trophy season, he smashed 1,415 runs, representing Hyderabad. Till date, this remains the highest individual tally in a single season.

Australia Second-highest run-scorer from India against Australia (Tests)

VVS Laxman has always had a special connection with Australia. Notably, six out of his 17 Test tons have been registered against them. Eight years after retiring, he still remains the second-highest run-scorer from India against Australia. Facing them in 29 Tests, he scored 2,434 runs at a remarkable average of 49.67. He is only behind Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (3,630) on the tally.

