Barcelona managed a 1-1 draw against 10-man Alaves in gameweek eight of La Liga 2020-21 season. With this result, Barca are now on a four-match winless run in La Liga this season. They are eighth in the table after playing six matches so far. On the other hand, Madrid duo Real and Atletico earned crucial wins. Here are the records broken.

The story Barca fail to get past Alaves

Alaves, who started the day 15th in the table, took a surprise lead when Brazilian keeper Neto was dispossessed by Luis Rioja. The hosts were then reduced to 10 men when mid-fielder Jota was sent off for a second yellow card in the 62nd minute. Former Atletico star Antoine Griezmann equalized a minute later but Barcelona could not find a winner.

Barcelona Unwanted records scripted by Barcelona

According to Opta, since earning three points per win in the league, Barcelona have equaled their worst tally after the first six games in the competition (8 points). This is as many achieved in the 2002-03 season. Lionel Messi has 45 direct free kick shots in his last 41 games in all competitions for Barcelona and scored just once (vs Osasuna in July 2020).

Madrid delight Real and Atletico script these records

Atletico Madrid overcame Osasuna 3-1, with Joao Felix scoring a brace. Atletico are on a 22-match unbeaten run in La Liga. Felix has scored back-to-back braces for the first time in his top-flight career across competitions (club and country). Real Madrid trounced Huesca 4-1. Talisman Karim Benzema has been involved in 13 goals in his last 13 starts for Los Blancos.

Do you know? Messi not enjoying the best of form

Messi has registered 21 shots in total and 14 on target this season which is the most by a player in La Liga. However, he has only managed to score one penalty.

