All eyes will be on an in-form Ben Stokes when Rajasthan Royals face Kolkata Knight Riders tonight in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Both RR and KKR play their final league game and need to win to be in the playoffs race. Stokes, who has scored heavily in the last two games for RR, needs to deliver. We decode his performance.

Key battles How has Stokes fared against KKR bowlers Narine and Cummins

As of now, the Englishman has managed to score 17 runs off 17 balls by KKR's ace spinner Sunil Narine, while the latter has dismissed him once. Meanwhile, Narine has claimed 10 wickets against RR with a best of 2/25. Stokes has managed to score eight runs off 11 balls by Pat Cummins, while the Aussie pacer has dismissed him once.

Information Stokes hasn't quite fired against KKR

Till date, against Kolkata Knight Riders, Stokes has racked up just 57 runs from five games at a strike rate of 90.48. The tally also includes one six and three fours. He will need to improve this tally if RR are to emerge triumphant.

Powerplay overs KKR need to stop Stokes in the powerplay overs

In the ongoing 13th edition of the IPL, Stokes has scored 159 runs in seven matches at an average of 39.75 in the powerplay overs. The move to send him up has worked for RR as Stokes has smashed two fifty-plus scores in the last two games. For KKR, Cummins will be key in powerplay overs. He has taken four wickets during this phase.

IPL Stokes' overall show and his performance in IPL 2020