Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is set to participate in the impending Lanka Premier League (LPL). Reportedly, he has signed a contract with the Kandy Tuskers franchise for the tournament. Notably, Kandy has already acquired Universe Boss Chris Gayle, England fast bowler Liam Plunkett and local icons Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep among others. Here is more.

Quote Excited to be a part of Kandy franchise: Irfan Pathan

"I am extremely excited to be part of the Kandy franchise in LPL. We have some exciting names in the team and I am looking forward for the experience," said Irfan in a release issued by Lanka Premier League.

Welcome Franchise owner Sohail Khan welcomes Irfan

Welcoming Irfan, Kandy franchise owner and Bollywood actor Sohail Khan said, "Irfan's inclusion will not only add to the firepower, but his experience will be a huge asset." Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) VP and LPL Tournament Director, Ravin Wickramaratne stated, "Irfan Pathan is an exciting all-rounder and I am sure the fans will be happy to see him in action for Kandy in LPL."

Career Irfan last participated in the Road Safety World Series

Irfan announced retirement from all forms of cricket in January 2020. After that, he participated in the Road Safety World Series that was stalled midway due to COVID-19 outbreak. The 36-year-old last played for India in 2012. Overall, he featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India. Known for his ability to swing the ball sharply, Irfan registered 301 international wickets.

Information Pathan's presence will give a boost to the tournament

As per the BCCI's rule for Indian players (overseas leagues), Irfan is now eligible to compete in the overseas leagues. Meanwhile, Pathan's signing will be a boost for the LPL after Andre Russell, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Manvinder Bisla and Dawid Malan opted out.

LPL A look at the details of the tournament