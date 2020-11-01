In what comes as a terrific news for the CSK fans, Thala Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League. The former Indian captain has ruled out retirement from the league after the ongoing season. Speaking on the toss for the CSK-KXIP game, Dhoni confirmed that he will turn up for CSK in the 2021 IPL as well.

In their final league stage match this season, CSK elected to bowl. During the toss, commentator Danny Morrison asked whether this will be his last ever game for the Yellow Army. To this, Dhoni replied, "Definitely not!"

So far, Chennai Super Kings are the only franchise who have been eliminated from the playoffs race. They presently occupy the eighth spot and will finish the league stage with the game against Kings XI Punjab. During the tournament, skipper Dhoni drew a lot of criticism for his peculiar decisions on the field. Even his own batting form plunged severely.

Despite being a veteran in the IPL, Dhoni was unable to fire with the bat. In 13 games, he managed to score 200 runs at 25.00. He couldn't score a single 50+ score in these games. Besides, he will hope for a turnaround in 2021.

The CSK continent has been dealing with adversities this season. Their campaign was marred by several injuries and absence of marquee players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Even before the tournament, a few members of their contingent, including Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for COVID-19. However, they recently bounced back with two consecutive wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

