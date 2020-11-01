Yet another dominant display by the top-order helped Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab in their final game of the season. Chasing 154, Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed his third fifty of this season as CSK won a one-sided contest. Meanwhile, the KXIP have been eliminated from the playoffs race, finishing on 12 points. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

The likes of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal provided KXIP a sturdy start as CSK invited them to bat. However, KXIP were reduced to 72/4 following a productive opening stand. Meanwhile, middle-order batsman Deepak Hooda played the rescuer and propelled them to 153/6 after 20 overs. In reply, a terrific fifty from Ruturaj guided CSK to a comfortable victory.

Faf Most runs for Faf du Plessis in an IPL Season

Faf du Plessis laid the foundation of CSK's victory alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad. He was on the rise from the beginning, having finished on a 34-ball 48. With this, he amassed a total of 449 runs from 14 matches at an average of 40.81 in the IPL 2020. Notably, he has eclipsed the 400-run mark for the first time in an IPL season.

Information First CSK player to hit three consecutive 50+ scores

By now, Ruturaj Gaikwad must have won the trust of selectors for the upcoming season. The 23 year-old slammed his third half-century of the IPL, also a third consecutive this season. Interestingly, he became the first CSK player to have slammed three consecutive 50+ scores.

Rahul-Mayank Fourth-most runs by a pair in an IPL season

The dynamic duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal has been making waves this season. They have given KXIP some solid starts throughout. Today as well, they set the tone of their innings with a 48-run stand. Notably, Rahul and Mayank have together racked up 661 runs so far, fourth-most runs by a pair in an IPL season.

Most runs Most runs for KXIP in an IPL season

KL Rahul has emerged as the most prolific batsman in the ongoing season. He is already the leading run-scorer by a fair distance. In the game against CSK, he fell for a 27-ball 29, however, his overall runs tally (2020) surged to 670. He eclipsed his own record of scoring 659 (2018), which was earlier the highest in an IPL season for KXIP.

Score IPL 2020: Highest individual score while batting at number six