Kolkata Knight Riders overcame Rajasthan Royals in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. With this win, KKR got to 14 points and are still alive in terms of qualifying for the playoffs. Meanwhile, RR have been knocked out. KKR posted 191/7 in 20 overs, before they restricted RR (131/9). Here we present the records broken.

KKR vs RR How did the match pan out?

KKR lost Nitish Rana (0) early on, before Shubman Gill (36) and Nitish Rana (39) added 72 runs for the second wicket. KKR lost their way from there on and were reduced to 99/5. Eoin Morgan's brilliant 68* and Andre Russell's brisk 25 helped KKR post 191/7. In reply, Pat Cummins was on fire for KKR as they got the job done.

Morgan Morgan gets to fifth IPL fifty, surpasses 100 fours

Morgan slammed his fifth career IPL fifty. This is also his highest score in the tournament. He hit five fours and six sixes. Morgan surpassed 100 fours in IPL (104). The southpaw was just the second KKR player to get past 400 runs this season (418). He equaled Ishan Kishan's tally of 24 sixes this season.

Feats Russell surpasses 1,500-run mark, Archer impresses

Andre Russell (25) has gone past the 1,500-run mark in IPL. He went past Glenn Maxwell (1,505) in terms of runs (1,517). Shubman Gill is now the fifth-highest scorer this season (440). Jofra Archer (1/19) raced to 20 wickets in IPL 2020. He equaled the tally of Tent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal (20 each).

Stat attack Cummins impresses in powerplay overs and other feats