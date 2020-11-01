Last updated on Nov 01, 2020, 11:16 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Kolkata Knight Riders overcame Rajasthan Royals in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.
With this win, KKR got to 14 points and are still alive in terms of qualifying for the playoffs.
Meanwhile, RR have been knocked out.
KKR posted 191/7 in 20 overs, before they restricted RR (131/9).
Here we present the records broken.
KKR lost Nitish Rana (0) early on, before Shubman Gill (36) and Nitish Rana (39) added 72 runs for the second wicket.
KKR lost their way from there on and were reduced to 99/5.
Eoin Morgan's brilliant 68* and Andre Russell's brisk 25 helped KKR post 191/7.
In reply, Pat Cummins was on fire for KKR as they got the job done.
Morgan slammed his fifth career IPL fifty. This is also his highest score in the tournament.
He hit five fours and six sixes. Morgan surpassed 100 fours in IPL (104).
The southpaw was just the second KKR player to get past 400 runs this season (418).
He equaled Ishan Kishan's tally of 24 sixes this season.
Andre Russell (25) has gone past the 1,500-run mark in IPL.
He went past Glenn Maxwell (1,505) in terms of runs (1,517).
Shubman Gill is now the fifth-highest scorer this season (440).
Jofra Archer (1/19) raced to 20 wickets in IPL 2020.
He equaled the tally of Tent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal (20 each).
Pat Cummins has raced to eight wickets in the powerplay overs this season from 14 matches.
He also became the second KKR bowler to take 10-plus wickets this season (12).
Meanwhile, he has also registered his best figures in the competition (4/34).
Jos Buttler (1,714) went past Manoj Tiwary's tally (1,695).
Varun Chakravarthy (2/20) has raced to 17 wickets in IPL 2020.
